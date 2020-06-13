India sees highest single-day spike of 11458 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total death toll at 8884

New Delhi: India on Saturday (June 13, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the very first time since the outbreak making it the highest jump recorded in a day. The total tally crossed 3 lakh on Saturday and the death toll was at 8884.
As per the Ministry of Health data, 11458 news cases and 386 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Friday 8 am taking the total tally to 308993 which includes 145779 active cases, 154329 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8884 deaths.
Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry of health in its data, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, 6 each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, 4 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 1 each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2495
|3105
|80
|5680
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|63
|4
|0
|67
|4
|Assam
|1953
|1537
|8
|3498
|5
|Bihar
|2480
|3587
|36
|6103
|6
|Chandigarh
|43
|286
|5
|334
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|873
|550
|6
|1429
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|0
|30
|9
|Delhi
|22212
|13398
|1214
|36824
|10
|Goa
|394
|69
|0
|463
|11
|Gujarat
|5619
|15493
|1415
|22527
|12
|Haryana
|3789
|2475
|70
|6334
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|183
|297
|6
|486
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2591
|2086
|53
|4730
|15
|Jharkhand
|937
|672
|8
|1617
|16
|Karnataka
|2997
|3440
|79
|6516
|17
|Kerala
|1303
|1000
|19
|2322
|18
|Ladakh
|176
|62
|1
|239
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2802
|7201
|440
|10443
|20
|Maharashtra
|49628
|47796
|3717
|101141
|21
|Manipur
|308
|77
|0
|385
|22
|Meghalaya
|21
|22
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|103
|1
|0
|104
|24
|Nagaland
|107
|49
|0
|156
|25
|Odisha
|1014
|2474
|10
|3498
|26
|Puducherry
|88
|67
|2
|157
|27
|Punjab
|641
|2282
|63
|2986
|28
|Rajasthan
|2898
|8898
|272
|12068
|29
|Sikkim
|61
|2
|0
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18284
|22047
|367
|40698
|31
|Telangana
|2032
|2278
|174
|4484
|32
|Tripura
|682
|278
|1
|961
|33
|Uttarakhand
|756
|947
|21
|1724
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4642
|7609
|365
|12616
|35
|West Bengal
|5587
|4206
|451
|10244
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7984
|7984
|Total#
|145779
|154330
|8884
|308993
Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases has reported 101141 cases. The state also witnessed 150 coronavirus-related deaths during the same time and its COVID-19 death toll is now at 3717.
The cases increased rapidly in the month of June as the number stood at 190535 on June 1 and 13 days later crossed 3 lakh mark.
The recovery rate in India stands at 49.94 percent. A total of 5507182 COVID19 samples tested in India till date.