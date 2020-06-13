India sees highest single-day spike of 11458 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total death toll at 8884

New Delhi: India on Saturday (June 13, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the very first time since the outbreak making it the highest jump recorded in a day. The total tally crossed 3 lakh on Saturday and the death toll was at 8884.

As per the Ministry of Health data, 11458 news cases and 386 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Friday 8 am taking the total tally to 308993 which includes 145779 active cases, 154329 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8884 deaths.

Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry of health in its data, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, 6 each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, 4 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 1 each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2495 3105 80 5680 3 Arunachal Pradesh 63 4 0 67 4 Assam 1953 1537 8 3498 5 Bihar 2480 3587 36 6103 6 Chandigarh 43 286 5 334 7 Chhattisgarh 873 550 6 1429 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30 9 Delhi 22212 13398 1214 36824 10 Goa 394 69 0 463 11 Gujarat 5619 15493 1415 22527 12 Haryana 3789 2475 70 6334 13 Himachal Pradesh 183 297 6 486 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2591 2086 53 4730 15 Jharkhand 937 672 8 1617 16 Karnataka 2997 3440 79 6516 17 Kerala 1303 1000 19 2322 18 Ladakh 176 62 1 239 19 Madhya Pradesh 2802 7201 440 10443 20 Maharashtra 49628 47796 3717 101141 21 Manipur 308 77 0 385 22 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44 23 Mizoram 103 1 0 104 24 Nagaland 107 49 0 156 25 Odisha 1014 2474 10 3498 26 Puducherry 88 67 2 157 27 Punjab 641 2282 63 2986 28 Rajasthan 2898 8898 272 12068 29 Sikkim 61 2 0 63 30 Tamil Nadu 18284 22047 367 40698 31 Telangana 2032 2278 174 4484 32 Tripura 682 278 1 961 33 Uttarakhand 756 947 21 1724 34 Uttar Pradesh 4642 7609 365 12616 35 West Bengal 5587 4206 451 10244 Cases being reassigned to states 7984 7984 Total# 145779 154330 8884 308993

Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases has reported 101141 cases. The state also witnessed 150 coronavirus-related deaths during the same time and its COVID-19 death toll is now at 3717.

The cases increased rapidly in the month of June as the number stood at 190535 on June 1 and 13 days later crossed 3 lakh mark.

The recovery rate in India stands at 49.94 percent. A total of 5507182 COVID19 samples tested in India till date.