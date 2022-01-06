India sees massive jump in COVID-19 cases with 90,928 new infections, Omicron tally reaches 2,630

New Delhi: India recorded 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,82,876, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 6, 2022). The active cases stand at 2,85,401.

An increase of 71,397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 19,206 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,43,41,009.

Total recoveries: 3,43,41,009

India logged 495 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 2,630, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 995 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala at 234, Karnataka at 226, Gujarat at 204 and Tamil Nadu at 121.

A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

The recovery rate currently is 97.81 percent. According to the health ministry, the active cases account for less than 1 percent of the total cases at 0.81 percent.

The ministry further informed that 68.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far with the administration of 148.67 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

