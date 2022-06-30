New Delhi: India recorded 18,819 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 39 deaths, data from the Union health ministry showed. As many as 13,827 patients recovered from the infection. The total active Covid cases crossed the one-lakh mark at 1,04,555. The total number of deaths in the country is now at 5,25,116. The country has witnessed a jump of more than 4,000 cases in just 24 hours.

On Wednesday India logged 14,506 new Covid cases taking the total tally of such cases to 4,34,33,345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India recorded 30 deaths due to coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,077 on Wednesday. Active cases yesterday comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said on Wednesday

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload on Wednesday, suggesting an upward trend.