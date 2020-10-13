हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India sees sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, records lowest fresh cases in 63 days

India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past few weeks. 

India sees sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, records lowest fresh cases in 63 days

In a positive development, the coronavirus cases in India recorded its lowest number on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) after a period of nearly two months. The number of positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours stands at 55,342. In the fast few weeks India was consistently recording cases above 70,000 mark. 

India recorded around 55,000 cases on July 31 (55,078), August 4 (52,050) and August 18 (55,079).

India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks. After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below the 9 lakh mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

The number of fatalities also dropped as only 706 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

While the recovery rate stands at 86.78 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry data showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,35,315 cases including 40,514 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

As per the Ministry of Health data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths.

Total number of samples tested up to October 12 is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested on Monday alone as per the Indian Council of Medical Research report.

 

 

West Bengal government fixes COVID-19 tests at Rs 1500

