COVID-19

India sees slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases, records 949 new infections amid fourth wave scare

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,743 with 6 daily fatalities today. The country also reported 810 recoveries in a day. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: With 949 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,39,025, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday (April 15, 2022). 

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,743 with 6 daily fatalities today. The active cases further declined to 11,191 in the country. 

The country also reported 810 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,07,038, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

An increase of 133 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.25 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.30 crore on Friday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,67,213 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 83.11 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, after a steep decline in daily infection rate, Covid cases in India, especially in the NCR have shown an upward trend with daily cases constantly rising to leave us wondering if the fourth wave of Covid-19 is around the corner.

Delhi reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Amid the scare of another wave, the coronavirus positivity rate in Gurugram has seen an uptick and now stands at 8.5%, shows a study.

