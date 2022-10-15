NewsIndia
KHALISTAN REFRENDUM

India sends strong message to Canada over Khalistan referendum. Details here

"Our position on the so-called referendum by the anti-India element is well known. It has been conveyed to the Canadian government. We have publicly shared this information earlier," Bagchi said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

India sends strong message to Canada over Khalistan referendum. Details here

Reacting strongly to a so-called refrendum by anti-India forces, the Centre on Friday said it has conveyed its concerns to Canada on pro-Khalistan groups. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has taken up the matter with the Canadian mission in India as well as with the Canadian government in Ottawa.

He was replying to a question on the issue. "We have taken up with the Canadian High Commission here in Delhi our concerns over the next phase of referendum and also in Canada. We will continue to take up the issue both in New Delhi and Ottawa," he said.

The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has proposed the so-called referendum in Mississauga near Toronto on November 6.

The first such exercise was held at Brampton on September 18.

Khalistan RefrendumAnti-India refrendum in canadaCanada Khalistan Refrendum

