topStoriesenglish2569290
NewsIndia
INDIA-SERBIA RELATIONS

India, Serbia hold 8th Foreign Office Consultations, Agree to Deepen Bilateral Relations

India and Serbia share close and friendly relations, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship between their people.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

India, Serbia hold 8th Foreign Office Consultations, Agree to Deepen Bilateral Relations

New Delhi: India and Serbia on Friday held the 8th Foreign Office Consultations in the national capital and agreed on sustaining regular exchanges to deepen bilateral relations. Both the countries decided to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations on mutually convenient dates in Belgrade."The 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Serbia was held on Friday in New Delhi.

The Consultations comprehensively reviewed existing bilateral ties, covering areas of interest such as trade and economic relations, defense, science & technology, research & development, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, culture, and people-to-people ties," according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. According to the release, the Indian side was led by the Secretary(West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma and the Serbian side was led by the Assistant Minister for Bilateral Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ambassador Vladimir Maric.

India and Serbia share close and friendly relations, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship between their people. The two sides during the consultations expressed satisfaction with their strong cooperation in the multilateral fora.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in India`s neighbourhood, Ukraine, and the United Nations. India`s priorities as President of G20, and its endeavour to take up the cause of Global South, were also shared with the Serbian side, it added.

Live Tv

India-Serbia relations8th Foreign Office ConsultationsMinistry of External Affairsworld news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!