India set to cross 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone today, govt plans massive celebrations

New Delhi: The government of India has planned massive celebrations as the country is set to achieve the target of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

To mark the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a special song sung by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to an official press release, Mandaviya will release the film and song at the Red Fort in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister said in a tweet that 99 crore vaccine doses were administered across the country as of Wednesday.

He said, "We are at 99 crore. Go for it India... continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations." In another tweet, Mandaviya appealed to those not vaccinated yet to get the vaccine and be the part of historical moment.

He said, "To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen that those who are yet to be vaccinated should contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately."

देश वैक्सीन शतक बनाने के करीब है। इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के सहभागी बनने के लिए देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि जिनका वैक्सीनेशन बाकी है वो तत्काल टीका लगवाकर, भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक स्वर्णिम टीकाकरण यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 20, 2021

India has administered over 99.70 crore vaccine doses so far under the country`s vaccination drive. India needs another 25 lakh vaccine jabs to achieve the 100 crore vaccination mark.

‘Teeka Lagwaya Kya?’ As we get closer to the 100 crore vaccination mark, let’s ensure we are all vaccinated in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Be responsible, stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya @DrBharatippawar @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Pi7qp5dN — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 20, 2021

As per of the celebrations, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday, official sources said.

The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 'Gandhi Jayanti' in Leh, they said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.

SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday. The Union Health Minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Speaking about the flag, a source said, "The same 1,400-kg handwoven khadi tricolour, the largest in the country, which was unfurled in Leh to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary and the 75th year of Independence will also be displayed at the Red Fort to mark the occasion (100 crore doses)."

The flag is the largest handwoven and handspun cotton khadi flag ever manufactured in India and it measures 225 feet by 150 feet, the source said. Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion. The Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.

Only China, which is facing the heat from many countries over the origin of Covid-19, has adminisered one billion doses. It crossed the milestone in June.

Since the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme, India has seen its vaccine coverage going up steadily, with single-day figures first reaching 10 million in the month of August (and four times after that) and crossing a high of 25 million on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

