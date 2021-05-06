India sets another grim record with over 4.12 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths

New Delhi: Setting yet another grim milestone, India reported over 4.12 (4,12,262) lakh new daily cases in the last 24 hours.
With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest casualties in a single day, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6). The death toll breached the 2.3-lakh mark (2, 30,168). The active count has climbed to 35,66,398 while with 3,29,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844.
