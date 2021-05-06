हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India sets another grim record with over 4.12 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths

With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest death toll in a single day, as per the  Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6). 

India sets another grim record with over 4.12 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths
File Photo

New Delhi: Setting yet another grim milestone, India reported over 4.12 (4,12,262) lakh new daily cases in the last 24 hours. 

With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest casualties in a single day, as per the  Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6). The death toll breached the 2.3-lakh mark (2, 30,168).  The active count has climbed to 35,66,398 while with 3,29,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844. 

 

 

