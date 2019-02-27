India shoots down Pakistan's F-16 aircraft in J&K's Nowshera

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down a Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet on Wednesday in in Lam valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. Three aircraft had violated and crossed into the Indian air space in a retaliatory fire at the Line of Control (LoC).

According to emerging reports, a parachute was seen dropping from the F-16 aircraft which was going down. The condition of the pilot is unknown, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has claimed to have arrested an Indian pilot after shooting down two aircraft of Indian Air Force.

Pakistan Major General A Ghafoor said that the PAF shot down two Indian aircraft which had entered the Pakistani airspace. “One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” he tweeted.

The three jets violated the Indian air space and crossed the Line of Control to enter Jammu and Kashmir. According to senior officials, the jets entered Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian Air Force aircraft patrolling the area.

The aircraft reportedly entered up to two kilometres inside the Indian territory but fled after they were intercepted by the IAF fighters.

The Pakistani jets also dropped bombs while fleeing but there is no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials told news agency PTI.