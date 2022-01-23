हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

'India should come together to honour his legacy': Netaji's daughter on WB tableau row

&#039;India should come together to honour his legacy&#039;: Netaji&#039;s daughter on WB tableau row

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s 73rd Republic Day, a controversy pertaining to the tableaus to be displayed in the grand parade erupted after the Centre rejected West Bengal’s tableau carrying a representation of India’s iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army.

Recently, Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff talked to Zee Media about the tableau rejection row.

Calling the matter surprising, Bose said that the Centre shouldn’t have rejected West Bengal’s tableau adding that there should be no useless politics in the name of Neta Ji.

Bose said that she was baffled when she heard that the Central government rejected Bengal’s float and hoped that the administration would do something along the lines itself.

“I was baffled when the matter came to my attention. It surprises me that the Centre rejected the tableau. Even if they rejected it, they should have planned something similar along those lines to honour Neta Ji and other freedom fighters of Bengal,” Bose said.

“In fact, even if Centre had to introduce something of its own to pay tribute to Neta Ji, they could have easily accepted Bengal’s representation as well. There should be no competition between the Centre and West Bengal government, they should rather come together to celebrate the legacy of my father,” Bose added.

Pfaff later added that considering that Neta Ji’s birth anniversary falls close to Republic Day, it would have made sense to have two tableaus based on him.

Bose also spoke about Neta Ji's iconic statute to be installed by the Indian government at India Gate. Calling it a wonderful gesture, Pfaff said she was pleasantly surprised to know about her father’s statue.

Neta Ji’s daughter also said that a committee was formed last year before the West Bengal elections to gain mileage on the issue but nothing happened and thus, the announcement came as a surprise to her family.

Netaji Subhash Chandra BoseAnita Bose PfaffWest Bengal tableauRepublic Day parade
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue

