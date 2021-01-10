India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief: PM Narendra Modi after 'Sriwijaya Air' plane crash

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 10, 2021) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the plane crash in Indonesia and said that India stands with them in this hour of grief.

PM Modi tweeted, "Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief."

Indonesia's 'Sriwijaya Air' plane 'SJ 182' crashed into the sea on Saturday. The plane, Boeing 737-500, with 62 passengers and crew aboard (including seven children and three babies) was headed to West Kalimantan's Pontianak and disappeared from radar screens four minutes after take-off.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian authorities have reportedly located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air plane. According to the recent reports, human body parts and suspected pieces of the plane were also retrieved.

Notably, it is the first major aircrash in Indonesia since 189 passengers and crew were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.