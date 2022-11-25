‘India strives to create win-win situation for all’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue ‘22

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, November 25, 2022 emphasised the significance of the Indo-Pacific region and expressed the nation's intention to engage constructively in the region for shared prosperity and security. In his speech at the "Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue-2022" in Delhi, Singh stated that India does not believe in a system of world order in which few are deemed to be superior to others. He also stated that India’s actions are dictated by the fundamental principles of human equality and dignity, which are a part of its long-standing ancient ethos.

The Defence Minister also said India has always seen security and prosperity as a "collective pursuit" of the entire humankind. "It is my firm belief that if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, then we can think of creating a global order that is beneficial for all of us," Singh said.

Singh said that now "we require to elevate the paradigm of collective security" to a level of shared interests and shared security.

"India believes in a multi-aligned policy which is realised through diverse engagements through multiple stakeholders so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for prosperity for all," Singh said.

About the security paradigm concerns, national security should not be considered a zero-sum game, and "we should strive to create a win-win situation for all," he added. The defence minister also asserted that "a strong, prosperous India wouldn't be built at cost of others. Rather, India is here to help other nations realise their full potential".

"India doesn't believe in a world order where a few are considered superior to others. India's actions are guided by the essence of human equality and dignity, part of our ancient ethos and its strong moral foundation," Singh said at the IPRD 2022.

Emphasising on the importance of Indo-Pacific relations, Singh said, "There is a deeper connect that allows us to share a common message of humanity across the Indo-Pacific region. Along this path of shared prosperity and security, India underlines the centrality of ASEAN in our endeavours in respect of the Indo-pacific region."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s recent G20 visit, he said the "resolute message of our PM Modi, that the era of war is over has been echoed by the world leaders, gathered in Bali recently for the G-20 summit, with the G20 communique mentioning that "now is not the time for war".

The fourth edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), an apex-level international annual conference of the Indian Navy, began here on Wednesday. The IPRD seeks to foster an exchange of ideas and promote deliberations on regionally relevant maritime issues.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)