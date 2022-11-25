PM Narendra Modi tops list of global leaders again with 77% approval rating

NEW DELHI: Further cementing his stature as an international leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of top global leaders with an approval rating of 77 per cent. PM Modi is followed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with 56% and US President Joe Biden (41%) at the second and the third spot respectively.

The list was shared by the BJP on its official Twitter handle which read: “Yet again PM Shri @narendramodi tops the global podium. Approval ratings of PM Modi are the highest among all major world leaders. PM Narendra Modi tops list of most popular global leaders with 77% approval ratings.”

Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau at 38 per cent and newly appointed UK PM Rishi Sunak at 36%. With a 23% approval rating, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in the sixth spot.

In August 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list with an approval rating of 75 per cent, according to a Morning Consult survey. After PM Modi, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came second and third respectively with 63 per cent and 54 per cent ratings.

The list that featured 22 world leaders ranked US president Joe Biden at the fifth spot with a 41 per cent rating. Biden was followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau at 39 per cent and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 38 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Earlier in January 2022 and in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders. This platform provides real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 global interviews daily.

The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-4 per cent.

In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000. All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries.

