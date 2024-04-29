India Strongly Protests Against 'Khalistan' Slogans At Public Event Attended By Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: The Ministery of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Monday that the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned and lodged a strong protest against the rising voice of pro-Khalistani slogans in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the public event in Toronto.

The external affairs showed their deep concern and said that the raising of pro-Khalistani slogans at the event was "disturbing" and again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence.

The ministry also added that such expression is not only impacting the Canada-India relationship but is also encouraging a climate of violence and criminality in Canada which is not good for the citizens.

"The Canadian deputy high commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the prime minister of Canada," the MEA said.

"The Government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event," it added.

"This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," " the statement read.