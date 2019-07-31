India strongly takes up killing of civilian in Pakistan ceasefire violation

New Delhi/Srinagar: India on Wednesday took up the killing of its civilian during ceasefire violation by Pakistan and made a strong demarche to Pakistan High Commission. Rahme Begum, a resident of Dassi Baktoor Gurez, was killed after shelling on Tuesday by Pakistan Army in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In Tangdar, nine civilian were injured from Tuesday's ceasefire violations.

In the exchange of fire on Tuesday, soldier Naik Krishan Lal was martyred in Sunderbani sector of in Rajouri district. 34-year-old Naik Lal hailed from Akhnoor. This is the second death of a soldier along the Line of Control (LoC) in July and the sixth in 2019.

"Naik Krishan Lal, aged 34 years belonged to Village Ghagriyal, Post Office - Khour, Tehsil - Akhnoor, District - Jammu, J-K and is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi. Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," according to an Army release.

The Indian Army retaliated and two Pakistani soldiers were killed and several of their check-posts were also destroyed. Pakistan started firing since 1 pm in Tangdhar, Farkiya and Sundarbani areas of the Rajouri and Kupwara districts. According to sources, heavy weapons were used in Pakistani firing.

In another incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kanjalwan area of Gurez sector in Bandipora district on Tuesday. The Army retaliated effectively. No loss of life was reported.

Pakistan has violated a total of 272 ceasefires in July, 181 in June, 221 in May, 224 in April, 267 in March, 215 in February and 203 in January.