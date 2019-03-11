India successfully carry out two tests of Pinaka guided extended range rockets

In a boost for security forces, India on Monday successfully carried out two tests of Pinaka guided extended range rockets off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. Both the rockets succeeded in hitting their targets at 90-km range, ANI reported.

"India today successfully carried out two tests of Pinaka guided extended range rockets off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. Both the rockets hit their targets at 90-km range," ANI reported.

India today successfully carried out two tests of Pinaka guided extended range rockets off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. Both the rockets hit their targets at 90-km range. pic.twitter.com/nr8zJSgDJl — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019

In May last year an upgraded version of Pinaka rocket, with a guidance system and an enhanced range, was successfully test-fired in Odisha. The range of that rocket was 70 km.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pinaka is a multiple rocket launcher which is used by the Indian Army. It is capable of firing a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds. The system is mounted on a Tatra truck for mobility. Pinaka was used extensively during the Kargil War to destroy enemy positions on the mountain tops.

Each Pinaka battery consists of: six launcher vehicles, each with 12 rockets; six loader-replenishment vehicles; three replenishment vehicles; two Command Post vehicle (one stand by) with a Fire Control computer, and the DIGICORA MET radar. A battery of six launchers is capable of neutralising an area of 1,000 m × 800 m.

The battery which is generally deployed by Army has a total of 72 rockets, which can be fired in 44 seconds. Each launcher can be used to fire rockets in a different direction too. The system has a fire control computer too, which provides it the flexibility to fire all the rockets in one go or only a few. Each launcher comes equipped with an individual computer, which allows it to operate autonomously if it gets separated from the other five vehicles. The launcher can operate in autonomous mode, stand-alone mode, remote mode and manual mode.