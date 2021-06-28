हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Agni missile

India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile, with a strike range of 2000 km, off Odisha coast

The Agni-Prime missile is part of India's most ambitious Agni series developed by the DRDO. The new Agni missile has been developed with the cutting-edge technologies used in 4000-km range Agni-IV and 5000-km Agni-V missiles.

India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile, with a strike range of 2000 km, off Odisha coast

NEW DELHI: India on Monday successfully test-fired the new generation Agni-Prime missile off the coast of Odisha. It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 km and is very short and light in comparison with other missiles in this class.

The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material, according to news agency ANI. A lot of new technologies have been incorporated in the new missile, the DRDO officials said.

 

"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," the DRDO said in a statement.

The first test of the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime was conducted from the launching complex IV of the Abdul Kalam Island at about 10.55 am.

The two-stage and solid-fuelled weapon system is guided by inertial navigation systems based on advanced ring-laser gyroscopes. Both stages have composite rocket motors and guidance systems are equipped with electromechanical actuators, the defence sources said.

