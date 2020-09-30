हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with over 400-km range

 India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The supersonic cruise missile is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range.

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with over 400-km range

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The supersonic cruise missile is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range.

The test was carried out under PJ-10 project of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster.

BrahMos is the first supersonic cruise missile known to be in service. Induction of the first version of BrahMos weapon complex in the Indian Navy commenced in 2005 with INS Rajput as the first ship.

All future ships being built and ships coming for mid-life up-gradation will be fitted with the missile, sources said.

The Indian Army has also inducted three regiments of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
