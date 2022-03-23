India successfully test fires surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (March 23) successfully testfired the surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the UT of Andaman and Nicobar, Informed the defence officials. Defence officials said that the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy.

According to ANI reports, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated on the successful test-firing of surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. He is in the Island territory of Andaman and Nicobar to review operational preparedness, said the defence officials.

Earlier, in the first week of March the Indian Navy also successfully test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile. The Indian Navy took to Twitter and said that the long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated

In January also, India test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. According to the informed Defence sources, the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

The air-launched variant of the BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a Sukhoi-30MKI in November 2017. BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

