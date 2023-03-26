India Summons Canadian Envoy Over Khalistan Protests At Its Diplomatic Mission; Conveys Strong Concerns

NEW DELHI: India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay and conveyed its strong concerns about the actions by pro-Khalistani extremist elements against its diplomatic missions in Canada recently. MacKay was summoned by the External Affairs Ministry on Saturday and sought an explanation on how ?separatist and extremist elements? were allowed to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates despite the presence of police, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

On Sunday last, India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to skip an event in British Columbia province after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters. Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, the ministry said. It said it expected the Canadian government to take all steps needed to ensure security of its diplomatic premises and the safety of its diplomats so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

Canada has seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples. Earlier this month, pro-Khalistan supporters had attacked the Indian High Commission in London and vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

The External Affairs Ministry had summoned the Charge d'affaires of Britain and the US to voice strong protests against the developments at its missions.

Canada is "very closely" following the developments in Punjab and will continue to address the concerns of the community, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said amid Punjab Police's crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Joly was answering a question from Indo-Canadian MP Iqwinder S Gaheer in the House of Commons on Thursday.

"We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab, and we are following it very closely. We look forward to a return to a more stable situation," she said.

"Canadians can always count on the Government of Canada to make sure that we will continue to address the concerns of many members of the community," she added.

Gaheer said he had heard about the ongoing mass suspension of Internet services in Punjab and asked Joly to update the House about the situation in India. Responding to questions about foreign leaders and parliamentarians commenting on the action against Amritpal Singh, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi urged people residing abroad not to believe "inaccurate and motivated narratives" that are being circulated by some elements on social media.

"Authorities in Punjab are undertaking operations to nab a fugitive. Information regarding that operation is being shared by authorities concerned on a regular basis," the spokesman said in New Delhi.

Authorities in Punjab last week suspended internet and SMS services in the state following the police crackdown against elements of 'Waris Punjab De,' headed by the radical preacher. Police in Punjab are still searching for Amritpal Singh.