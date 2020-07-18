India summons Pakistan Charge d'Affaires over ceasefire violations, killing of 3 civilians in J&K

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, Syed Haider Shah, and lodged a strong protest over the killing of three innocent civilians, including a child, in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India strongly condemned the Pakistani action that took place on Friday night. "Charge d`Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the death of three innocent civilians... India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces," MEA said in a statement.

The deceased persons belonged to a single family, the MEA said, adding a child was injured in the unprovoked firing.

"India also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces," it said in a statement.

The MEA said Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, according to the MEA.