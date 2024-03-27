New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi summoned Gloria Berbena, the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States, on Wednesday. The meeting, which lasted for approximately 40 minutes, comes in the wake of comments made by a US State Department spokesperson regarding the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister.

The spokesperson had previously stated, “We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process,” in reference to the arrest. This comment had drawn attention both domestically and internationally, leading to the summoning of Berbena by the Indian authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ decision to summon the US diplomat underscores the seriousness with which India is addressing the remarks made by the US State Department. The developments of this meeting and its implications on the bilateral relations between India and the US are being closely watched.