India sustained world food supply chain, continued export amid COVID-19: India embassy in US

Washington: Indian Embassy in the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday said that India sustained world food supply chain and continued to export during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the difficult time of Pandemic, India sustained world food supply chain and continued to export. Agricultural export during March-June 2020 increased by 23.24% compared to last year," Indian Embassy tweeted.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the launch of financing facility and release benefits under PM-KISAN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This modern infrastructure will go a long way in setting up agro-based industries. Under the self-reliant India campaign, a big plan has been made to take the famous products in every district to the market of the country and the world."

PM Modi said that Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore will help create modern facilities for the sector in villages, besides generating new employment opportunities. "Special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been released today. This will help in creating better storage, modern cold storage chains in the villages and many employment opportunities will be created in the village. It will also help farmers groups in the village, farmers committees, FPOs to build warehouses, cold storage, setting up industries related to food processing, Rs 1 lakh crore," the Prime Minister said.

