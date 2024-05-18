India Talent Gaining Global Recognition: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar exaggerated the increasing influence of Indian skills and talent on a global level while speaking at CII Annual Business Submit 2024. He said that the developed countries are now showing interest in establishing mobility agreements with India.

While at Business Summit 2024 on Friday, EAM stressed that in this era of a knowledge economy, the role of Indian skills and talent is being reassessed. "The nature of technological advancement is itself creating greater demand. But there is also the reality of demographic shortages in developed countries. These trends are manifesting themselves right now in interest across the world to conclude mobility agreements with India," he said.

He further highlighted the Modi government's beliefs on tart-up culture and building the quality of skills at home.

"Expanding the scale and quality of skilling at home becomes an even more urgent imperative. This is very much in line with the Modi Government's thinking. They are supported by the spread of the innovation and start-up culture as well. Businesses too need to do their fair share in the upgrading of our human resources," he added.

Jaishankar further emphasized the global crises across the world due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Gaza, highlighting the challenge of fuel, food and fertilizers. Jaishanker said that acting with the judicious combination of 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.'

"Instead today, what is the reality we are staring at? The Ukraine conflict is now in its third year. A huge escalation of violence in West Asia/the Middle East could spread beyond. The disruption of logistics due to war, due to sanctions, drone attacks, and climate events. The world is experiencing a 3F crisis of fuel, food, and fertilizers. In Asia, new tensions have emerged in land and sea as agreements are dishonoured and the rule of law disregarded," he said.