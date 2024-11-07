Advertisement
BANGLADESH CRISIS

India Tells Bangladesh To Ensure Safety of Hindus Amid Rising Tensions In Chittagong

The situation in Chittagong turned volatile following a clash between local Hindu communities and law enforcement agencies. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Tells Bangladesh To Ensure Safety of Hindus Amid Rising Tensions In Chittagong File Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has called on the Bangladesh government to take immediate and strong action to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus in the country. This comes in response to escalating tensions and incidents of violence, including reports of arson in Chittagong, where several shops and homes belonging to the tribal Hindu community were set on fire. 

Tensions in Chittagong

The situation in Chittagong turned volatile following a clash between local Hindu communities and law enforcement agencies. The unrest was reportedly triggered by a Facebook post made by a Muslim youth that criticized the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The post led to widespread anger within the Hindu community, which resulted in protests and clashes with the police. 

Saifuddin Tuhin, a local reporter from Chittagong, detailed the events, explaining that after the protests, a joint operation was launched by the police and the army to restore order. According to Tuhin, the protests turned violent when the demonstrators threw bricks and other objects at the police.

Religious Tensions Escalate

The situation in Bangladesh has grown more tense in recent weeks, with some individuals and groups calling for a ban on ISKCON. These demands have fueled further friction between religious communities, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities among religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in the region.

The rise in religious intolerance has sparked concerns about the safety of the Hindu community, which has faced sporadic attacks and discrimination in the past. The recent violence in Chittagong has only added to these fears, as incidents of arson and destruction of property have affected many Hindus in the area.

In light of these developments, India has taken diplomatic steps to address the situation. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged the Bangladesh government to take swift and decisive action to ensure the protection of Hindu communities, stressing the need for robust security measures and support for the affected individuals.

 

