India is known for its diverse culture, history, technology and defence prowess. While India is writing new history in the defence and space sectors, the world's most populous country is all set to create a unique milestone in the coming years. If you are wondering which record is this and whether it's related to space, defence or technology sector, let me tell you that this is related to democracy. The world's largest democracy is all set to make a BIG record in the coming months.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who will retire in the coming months, on Tuesday shared an interesting fact. CEC Kumar said that while India had 96.88 crore voters in February 2024, the total number of registered voters has now crossed 99 crores. "We released electoral rolls for some states yesterday and are being released for four more states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar, Rajasthan and today. We are crossing 99 crore voters for the first time," said CEC Kumar.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that another landmark is in the making. "We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon. That is another world record in the making. The number of women voters is also crossing 48 crores, which is a very very strong indicator and a sense of empowerment for the women of the country," he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, over 64 crore voters out of the 96.88 crore eligible electors exercised their franchise, scripting history with the highest-ever tally. Now, with the special summary revision of states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, the total voter count has crossed 99 crores, one crore short of the one billion or 100 crore mark.