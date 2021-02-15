हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

COVID-19 vaccine

India will administer COVID-19 vaccine to people above age of 50 in March: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan applauded the health sector’s effort in the war against the COVID-19. He said that despite a nationwide lockdown and unprecedented circumstances, India was able to work on two vaccines. He mentioned this as a win agasint all the odds.

India will administer COVID-19 vaccine to people above age of 50 in March: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressing the press on Monday. (Picture credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed India will start administering vaccines to the citizens who are above 50 years of age in March, while addressing the press on Monday (February 15). 

The Health Minister applauded the health sector’s effort in the war against the COVID-19. He said that despite a nationwide lockdown and unprecedented circumstances, India was able to work on two vaccines.

“We will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March,” he said. “It is crucial that people continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour which I had called social vaccine, along with real vaccines,” he added. He said that no new coronavirus infections were reported in 188 districts in the country during the last seven days. 

“80-85% frontline workers vaccinated and over 20-25 countries to be availed with vaccines. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical & advanced stages and are expected in the coming months,” he added.

Harsh Vardhan further added, "I believe, if the dream of 'Health for All' is ever to be fulfilled in world, its model will be developed in India. Our holistic approach, ancient medical wisdom, other health facilities & systems collectively will make a model emulatable for the world."

While applauding the efforts of the front-line warriors, he said, “Covid strengthened the country's health potential. We turned a crisis into opportunity. From 1 lab to 2,500 labs, we improved. Genome sequencing, which is being talked about now, has been in Indian labs since May-June last year.”

The COVID-19 caseload of the nation crossed the 10.9 million mark on Sunday (February 14) with 12,194 new Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard. As per the health ministry, the country has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily deaths since early October.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineindia fight against coronaUnion health minister Harsh Vardhan
Next
Story

Maharashtra road accident: PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Jalgaon, announces ex-gratia

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Bollywood Breaking: 'Special Valentine' of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra