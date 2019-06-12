close

Zakir Naik

India to continue pursuing Zakir Naik's extradition from Malaysia

India will continue to pursue the extradiction of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik from Malaysia, the centre said on Wednesday. 

India to continue pursuing Zakir Naik&#039;s extradition from Malaysia

NEW DELHI: India will continue to pursue the extradiction of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik from Malaysia, the centre said on Wednesday. 

Responding to queries, spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar said that India has made a formal request the extradition of Naik.

"India has extradition arrangements with many nations. In the past, there are numerous cases of successful extradition to India. The fairness of the Indian justice system has never been in question,” said Kumar. 

“Government of India has made a formal request for the extradition of Dr. Zaik Naik. We would continue to pursue the matter with Malaysia," he added.

The statement comes two days after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad had said that his country has the right to not extradite Naik since he claimed he will not get a fair trial back home.

Naik, 53, fled India in 2016. He is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on several charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has been accused of inciting and radicalising youth through his 'hate' speeches to take up terror activities.

Zakir NaikMalaysia
