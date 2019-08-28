close

medical colleges

India to get 75 new medical colleges in next 3 years, government to spend Rs 24,375 crore on them

India will soon have 75 new medical colleges in the next three years with the Centre spending Rs 24,375 crore on the institutes to ensure better healthcare facilities in areas lacking them. The decision to open new medical colleges was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, announced Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The new medical colleges, which will be established by 2021-22, will give 15,700 MBBS doctors to India every year and will be based in regions with poor health facilities. Javadeka pointed out that 45,000 new MBBS seats have been added in the last five years and 82 medical colleges have been established in the country in a bid to improve the doctor to population ratio.

