India to participate in global aid conference for Rohingya refugees

New Delhi: India has been invited for a conference calling for global aid for Rohingya refugees. The event is co-hosted by US, UK, EU and UN Refugee Agency.

The aim of the conference is to generate funds to support Rohingyas who have been displaced from Myanmar.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "On the issue of displaced persons from Myanmar's Rakhine state, as a neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has stakes in the issue. We are committed to ensuring early, safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced persons to the Rakhine state in Myanmar and towards this end we have committed resources to both countries."

The UN has appealed for more than $1 billion in aid to meet the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh this year, but so far less than half has been recieved in contribution.

The conference will take place virtually on October 22.