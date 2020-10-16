हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

India to participate in global aid conference for Rohingya refugees

India has been invited for a conference calling for global aid for Rohingya refugees. The event is co-hosted by US, UK, EU and UN Refugee Agency.

India to participate in global aid conference for Rohingya refugees
File photo

New Delhi: India has been invited for a conference calling for global aid for Rohingya refugees. The event is co-hosted by US, UK, EU and UN Refugee Agency.

The aim of the conference is to generate funds to support Rohingyas who have been displaced from Myanmar.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "On the issue of displaced persons from Myanmar's Rakhine state, as a neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has stakes in the issue. We are committed to ensuring early, safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced persons to the Rakhine state in Myanmar and towards this end we have committed resources to both countries."

The UN has appealed for more than $1 billion in aid to meet the humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh this year, but so far less than half has been recieved in contribution.

The conference will take place virtually on October 22.

Tags:
IndiaRohingyasIndia news
Next
Story

Delhi residents breathing poison? Air quality deteriorates further, smoky haze envelops capital
  • 73,07,097Confirmed
  • 1,11,266Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M3S

Zee Adhyatma : Know the process of 'Kalash sthapana' in Navratri