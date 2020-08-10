India to soon get dairy for donkey milk, one litre milk may sell for Rs 7,000

Many milch animals are reared in India, including cow, buffalo and goat, for their milk. But for the first time something is going to happen in the country, which will leave you totally surprised. You must have seen dairy of only cow or buffalo milk so far, but very soon dairy of donkey milk is also going to open in the country.

The National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) is soon going to start donkey milk dairy in Haryana's Hisar. The NRCE in Hisar is set to open diary of milk given by Halari breed of donkey.and NRCE Hisar had already ordered 10 Halari breed donkeys for this purpose. It is learnt that these donkeys are currently undergoing breeding at NRCE Hisar.

It is to be noted that donkey's milk is not only very beneficial for humans, but it can also help in boosting the immunity of our body

Importance of the Halari breed

This breed of donkey is found in Gujarat and its milk is considered as a treasure of medicines. The donkey of Halari breed has the ability to fight against diseases like cancer, obesity, allergies, etc.

Kids are not allergic to donkey's milk

Small children often get allergies from cow or buffalo milk, but the milk from the halari breed of donkey does not cause any allergy to children. Antioxidant, antiaging elements are found in donkey milk, while the amount is very low. The research work on donkey milk was started by Dr. NR Tripathi, former director of NRCE.

One liter donkey milk is priced at Rs 7,000

Donkey milk is sold in the market from Rs 2000 to Rs 7000 per liter. Beauty products made from donkey milk are quite expensive. Donkey milk is also used to prepare soaps, lip balms, body lotions, etc.