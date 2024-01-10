India-UAE Ties Soar To New Heights As Modi- Al Nahyan Ink Four MoUs, Showcase Friendship With Roadshow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met for the fourth time in less than seven months on Tuesday and expressed their satisfaction with the progress of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders witnessed the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and the UAE, covering areas such as renewable energy, healthcare, food parks and logistics.

One of the MoUs was between the Gujarat government and DP World, a Dubai-based global port operator and logistics company, which aims to develop a multi-modal logistics park and a free trade zone in the state.

The other three MoUs were between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

“These MoUs reflect the shared vision and commitment of the two leaders to enhance cooperation in various sectors and create new opportunities for mutual benefit,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on social media platform X.

Modi, Al Nahyan Participate In Roadshow

Modi welcomed Al Nahyan, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, at the Ahmedabad airport and accompanied him to a roadshow in the city, where they were greeted by enthusiastic crowds. “Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It’s an honour to have you visit us,” Modi tweeted.

“Reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi warmly received HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi as he arrived at the Ahmedabad airport. HH @MohamedBinZayed is the Chief Guest of the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit,” Jaiswal wrote on X.

Al Nahyan, who is the chief guest at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, praised Modi for his leadership and vision and thanked him for the hospitality.

“I am delighted to be in India, a country that is very close to my heart. I thank PM @narendramodi for his invitation and his warm reception. We look forward to strengthening our bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” Al Nahyan tweeted.

Al Nahyan To Attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Modi and Al Nahyan are expected to attend the inaugural session of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The summit, which was initiated by Modi in 2003 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, is a platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and forging strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The summit will also feature the participation of other dignitaries, such as President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, and Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi held bilateral meetings with Ramos-Horta and Nyusi and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also met with CEOs of top global corporations and invited them to invest in India.

Modi also inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, which showcases the products and services of over 1,500 exhibitors from India and abroad.