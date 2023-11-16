'Respect Vienna Convention': India Tells Canada Amid Reports Of Khalistani Elements Disrupting Indian Consular Camp

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing diplomatic row with Canada, India on Thursday called upon Canada to uphold the principles outlined in the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. The appeal from India follows reports of Khalistani elements disrupting a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission in Canada.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified that despite attempts by radical elements to disrupt a consular camp near Vancouver on November 12, the event, aimed at providing life certificates to pensioners, concluded successfully. Bagchi emphasized that the Consul General was not present at the site during the incident.

"Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organize consular camps. One such camp was organized near Vancouver on November 12 to provide life certificates to pensioners. The event was held successfully despite attempts by a few radical elements to cause trouble. Our Consul General was not present at that site," the MEA spokesperson said. "We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations," he added.

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, " Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organize consular camps. One such camp was organized near Vancouver on November 12th to provide life certificates to pensioners. The event was held successfully despite… pic.twitter.com/loj7a0cOMI — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Contradictory Reports On Diwali Incident

Regarding reports of an alleged attack on the Indian community during Diwali celebrations in Canada, Bagchi stated that the Consulate had not received any complaints about the incident. He mentioned that the events near Brampton or Mississauga during Diwali appeared more as unrest between two groups, with no formal complaints received by the consulate. Authorities in Canada are reportedly investigating the matter.

'Share Evidence': EAM To Canada

In response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar today requested evidence to support the claims. During a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber on Wednesday, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of credible evidence. When asked if there was any evidence of the Indian government's involvement in the killing, the EAM categorically stated, "None."

Speaking about Trudeau's allegations, Jaishankar revealed that he has discussed the matter with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, urging the Canadian government to share any evidence they may have. He highlighted India's willingness to consider an investigation but emphasised that no evidence has been provided thus far.

"Now, in the case of Mr Trudeau, I have discussed it also with my own counterpart. And we have told them, look, if you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us. We are not ruling out an investigation and looking at anything which they may have to offer. They haven't done so," Jaishankar said.

Escalating Diplomatic Standoff

The recent developments occur amid an escalating diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa. The tensions arose after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, a claim India vehemently rejected as "absurd and motivated."

In response, India expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa requested a senior Indian diplomat to leave. Notably, Canada has not presented any evidence to substantiate its allegations, according to the MEA.

Canada's Allegations

Last month, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India and suspended visa and consular services in consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, following India's decision to strip them of their immunity. This action was prompted by New Delhi expressing concerns over the disproportionate number of Canadian diplomats in India and seeking parity in diplomatic strength.

Canada accused India of violating the Vienna Convention, to which the MEA responded by asserting that seeking parity did not breach any international norms. New Delhi initially halted visa services to Canada but later resumed services for four categories after a thorough review of the security situation. The diplomatic tensions continue to strain relations between the two nations.