India, US Ink Rs 32,000-Cr Deal For 31 Predator Drones To Counter China On Borders

India and the United States have signed a landmark Rs 32,000-crore deal for 31 long-endurance MQ-9B Predator armed drones to strengthen the country's surveillance capabilities along the China border and in the Indian Ocean Region. The deal, signed on Tuesday, also includes setting up a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India. Senior defense officials from both nations were present at the signing, which marks a pivotal step in Indo-US defense collaboration.

Just last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave the green light for this acquisition, which will see 15 of the drones assigned to the Indian Navy. The remaining units will be equally distributed between the Indian Air Force and the Army, reflecting a comprehensive approach to modernizing India’s military assets.

Speaking to ANI, defense officials highlighted that the foreign military sales contract with the US government was set for signing on Tuesday, bringing years of discussions to fruition. An American delegation, including military and corporate representatives, arrived in India specifically for this occasion.

The deal was fast-tracked after final hurdles were cleared during a recent Defense Acquisition Council meeting. It was essential to finalize the agreement before October 31, as the validity of the American proposal was set to expire at that time.

The drones will be stationed at four potential locations: INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The decision to acquire the 31 drones followed a detailed scientific study conducted by the Indian military, ensuring that the numbers met the operational needs of the forces.

Key Details of the Deal:

- Number of Drones: 31 MQ-9B Predator armed drones

- Distribution: 15 for the Indian Navy, 8 each for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army

- Deployment Locations: INS Rajali (Chennai), Porbandar (Gujarat), Sarsawa, and Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

- Flight Time: Over 36 hours at heights above 40,000 feet

- Armament: Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and smart bombs