India-US joint tri-services exercise 'Tiger Triumph' to begin in Visakhapatnam today

The 'Tiger Triumph', the maiden tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise between India and the US, will begin at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday. The exercise, in consonance with the growing partnership between the two nations, is scheduled to continue till November 21.

Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force (IAF) MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will participate in the exercise. The US would be represented by US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division. The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations.

Live TV

The Harbour Phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from November 13-16. The opening ceremony will be held onboard INS Jalashwa on November 14. Personnel from both the navies would also participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.

On completion of this phase, the ships, with troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations. On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of relief forces would be undertaken to the exercise scenario.

At the HADR exercise area, a joint command and control centre would be established jointly by the Indian Army and US Marines. The IAF, RAMT and the US Navy medical team will establish a medical facility camp for providing medical aid to victims, who would have been previously evacuated by road and air to the camp.

The exercise will culminate with a closing ceremony onboard US Naval Ship German town on November 21.