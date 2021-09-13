India, US launch Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of Agenda 2030 Partnership

New Delhi: India and the United States on Monday (September 13, 2021) jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) of the Agenda 2030 Partnership. The Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and stated that CAFMD will provide both countries with an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change.

"CAFMD will provide both countries an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change while addressing the financing aspects and deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under Paris Agreement to strengthen climate action," Bhupender Yadav said.

He added that the dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development.

Taking forward the initiative by Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji and @POTUS at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021, today both countries jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of the Agenda 2030 Partnership. pic.twitter.com/sEzAijWfPx — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 13, 2021

It was great meeting United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr @JohnKerry today. We discussed a range of issues to deepen our collaboration in combating climate change and ensuring sustainable development. I look forward to more such meaningful engagements. pic.twitter.com/dOmXi9tUAc — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh also met a delegation led by John Kerry to discuss further collaboration on climate change issues.

The Ministry of Power informed that the US side appreciated India for its Energy Access drive and commitment to achieve 450 GW of RE by 2030. The US also lauded India for electrifying 28.02 million homes in 18 months and achieved universal household electrification.

As both India and the US earnestly respond to the climate crisis by prioritizing Energy Transition under the leadership of PM @narendramodi and President @JoeBiden, @JohnKerry congratulated Minister Singh on India’s achievements in the clean energy sector. — Office of R.K. Singh (@OfficeOfRKSingh) September 13, 2021

John Kerry said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set very ambitious targets in India.

"The target of 450 GW by 2030, of renewable energy, is one of the most powerful goals in the world. You have already reached about 100 GW. I congratulate India for a remarkable milestone," he said.

He also expressed that India is a world leader in demonstrating that economic development and clean energy can go hand-in-hand.

"We are absolutely confident that the 450 gigawatts as a goal can and will be reached and we look forward to partnering with India," he added.

"I look forward to seeing this ambition hopefully given its proper due credit at COP in Glasgow," the US special envoy added.

Kerry is on an official visit to India from September 12-14, during which, he will meet with India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition.

Good to see @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry. Continued our discussions on climate action and climate justice. pic.twitter.com/79L0dUoASd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 13, 2021

The special envoy's travel will also bolster the US bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

