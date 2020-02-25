India-US sign three MoUs during President Trump's meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi: Three bilateral agreements in the health and energy sectors was made between the two countries during US President Donald Trump maiden visit to India.

President Trump also signed trade agreements with India and said, ''Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement and I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% and exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500%.''

The US President also informed that both the countries expanded defence cooperation with agreements to purchase more than USD 3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world which will enhance joint defence capabilities of both the countries.

The three MoUs are as follows:

1. Memorandum of Understanding on Mental Health Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India and the Department of Health and Human Services of the Government of the United States of America.

2. Memorandum of Understanding on the Safety of Medical ProductsCentral Drugs Standard Control Organization within the Directorate General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India and Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America.

3. Letter of CooperationIndian Oil Corporation Limited and ExxonMobil India LNG Limited & Chart Industries Inc.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi Trump said that the work being done by both the countries towards the healthcare sector is phenomenal. He also spoke about the coronavirus emergency and said that China is working very hard he had spoken to President Xi, adding, ''we are fully prepared to tackle coronavirus.''

President Trump will depart from India on Tuesday evening after attending the grand dinner programme hosted by the President of India in Rashtrapati Bhawan.