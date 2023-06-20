India-US Ties 'Stronger, Deeper' Than Before: PM Modi To Wall Street Journal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. In an interview with "Wall Street Journal", prior to his departure for a state visit to the US, PM Modi said that at the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity.

All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with "diplomacy and dialogue," not war, he noted. "Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace," he was quoted as saying. "The world has full confidence that India`s topmost priority is peace," the Prime Minister said in the interview.

India-US Ties Stronger, Deeper: PM Modi

PM Modi also stressed that the ties between India and the US are stronger and deeper than ever and there is unprecedented trust between the leaders of both nations. The Prime Minister added that India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role on the world stage at a moment of geopolitical turmoil.

"We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in the interview. The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains, he said.

On UNSC Membership

Touching upon the UN Security Council member, PM Modi said that there has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there. India will do whatever it can and supports all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability, the Prime Minister added. For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential, he said.

On Trade Ties

In his interview, the Prime Minister said growing defence cooperation between the two countries was "an important pillar of our partnership" that extended to trade, technology, and energy.

On China

PM Modi also responded to questions about China, amid border tensions that have frequently flared up in recent years. "For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said in the course of the interview that he is the first prime minister to be born in free India, "And that`s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country`s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it". "I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am," he said.

PM Modi Leaves For US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech was extended by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating bipartisan support and respect for Prime Minister Modi in the United States. He would be the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice. The invitation letter from the President and First Lady praised PM Modi's last historic address seven years ago, which helped cement the connection between the two countries.

An unprecedented deal on jet engine technology transfer to power advanced light combat aircraft and the purchase of high-altitude armed predator drones from the US is expected during the visit.