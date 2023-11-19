India Vs Australia World Cup Final: Crowd Chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' In Unison; Watch Video

The India vs Australia match being played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad saw many interesting moments including an air show by the Suryakiran Team of the Indian Air Force. However, what mesmerized the crowd was their chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in unison ahead of the start of the match. The fans prayed for India's victory and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

The stadium was full to its capacity and the crowd is all set to witness a nail-biter, showed the match winning prediction.

The fans also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as India went into the title clash unscathed after 10 matches. India and Australia did not make any changes in their teams. While the 'Men In Blue' lost Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer under 90 runs, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steered the team out of trouble with their steady inning.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatic team performed an air show over Narendra Modi Stadium minutes ahead of the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia. The members of the Suryakiran Aerobatic team showcased some thrilling formations and flew over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team consists of highly trained pilots from the Indian Air Force who showcase their expertise in precision aerobatics. The team has enthralled many spectators in India as well as abroad flying the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft.