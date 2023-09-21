India Vs Canada Row: 10 Key Developments Amid Soaring Rift Between Both Nations

The ties between India and Canada hit a new low in the last few days. The tensions soared after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau claimed India's alleged links to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, founder of Khalistan Tiger Force and second in command in Sikh For Justice (SFJ)- another Khalistani organisation, was shot dead on June 18 this year. Canada claimed that Indian agents were behind the killing. Since then, India and Canada have taken several actions against each other.

1. Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat following the allegations made by PM Justin Trudeau. India reciprocated by expelling the top Canadian diplomat posted in New Delhi. India gave him four days to leave New Delhi.

2. The Canadian embassy in New Delhi later asked local staffers to leave the mission. It also barred Canadian staffers from interacting with the media.

3. Following this, Canada issued travel advisories for its residents visiting Kashmir. Meanwhile SFJ chief Gurwant Singh Pannun released a video message threatening Hindus and pro-India Sikhs to leave Canada.

4. After the threat messages, India issued a travel advisory for its residents and students visiting Canada asking them to be vigilant and exercise restraint. Canadian MP Chandra Arya today urged Hindus to stay calm and report any hate incident to law enforcement agencies in Canada.

5. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued details of 43 individuals associated with the terror-gangster network having links to Canada. The NIA further asked the public to share details of their properties and assets which can be taken over by the central government. The NIA in its post issued pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh along with their names. It highlighted that many of these gangsters are based in Canada.

6. Amid the tension, Canadian singer Shubh shared a distorted map of India with a pro-Khalistan message. Following this, his shows in India were cancelled.

7. Amid the diplomatic tussle between India and Canada, Punjab Police are carrying out raids to catch aides of gangster Goldie Brar, who is said to be based in Canada. Brar is accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala. Punjab Police started the mission on Thursday at 7 A.M and will continue through the day. Police are carrying out the operations in Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural districts.

8. The Canada embassy in New Delhi has now announced that it will reduce its staff count in India. This comes amid the tension and prevailing uncertainties between both nations.

9. Indian Missions in Canada today suspended the visa services for Canadian residents. The Indian Mission in Canada has updated its Visa Application page on BLS International reinstating a ticker that cites temporary suspension of Visa services till further notice for operational reasons.

10. Gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukkha Duneke was shot dead today in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the assassination. Sukkha fled India in 2017 on a fake passport.