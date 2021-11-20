India vs New Zealand: West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours ahead of T20 clash at Eden Gardens

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (November 20, 2021) notified that the night restrictions in place will be relaxed in view of the final T20 match between India and New Zealand scheduled at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles have been relaxed for two hours.

“In view of the third T20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 21, 2021, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am shall be relaxed for two hours from 11 pm of November 21, 2021, to 1 am of November 22, 2021, for spectators, players, match officials, organisers and other persons associated with the said match,” the order by the Mamata Banerjee-led government read.

Apart from this, the Kolkata Metro will also be running special mid-night metro train services at 10:30 pm from Esplanade towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas. Those possessing smart cards will only be allowed to avail this service and no tokens will be issued.

