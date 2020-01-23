India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 23) paid glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary and said that the nation will always remain grateful to him for his unmatched bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. The prime minister hailed Netaji for standing up for the progress and well-being of Indians during British rule.

"India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians," tweeted PM Modi.

The prime minister also remembered Netaji's father Janakinath Bose and said that on January 23, 1897, he wrote in his diary, “A son was born at midday.” This son later became a fealress freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life for India’s freedom.

On January 23 every year, people from across the country pay their tribute to the iconic leader whose famous slogans ‘tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazdi dunga,’ 'Jai Hind' and 'Delhi Chalo' sparked patriotism in the hearts of many Indians during the struggle for freedom from the British Raj.

Netaji's birth anniversary, the mass acknowledgement of which was mostly restricted to the eastern states, was made a national phenomenon last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a museum dedicated to Subhas Chandra Bose at the iconic Red Fort to mark his 122nd birth anniversary. The museum inaugurated by PM Modi dedicated to the legendary freedom fighter and his Indian National Army showcased various artefacts related to Bose.