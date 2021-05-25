India will continue to shape big debates of our times, says EAM Jaishankar ahead of meeting with senior US officials on COVID-19 agenda

New York: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday (May 25) had a "productive strategy session" with Ambassador of India at United Nations TS Tirumurti" ahead of meeting with senior US officials on COVID-19 agenda. The EAM Jaishankar, who began his five-day US visit on Monday, will meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today at 10 am Eastern Time (ET).

Jaishankar`s US visit is slated to last till May 28, the External Affairs Ministry said last week. He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior US officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship.

"A productive strategy session with @ambtstirumurti and our UN team in New York @IndiaUNNewYork. Confident that India will continue to shape the big debates of our times," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is looking forward to meeting EAM Jaishankar to discuss various issues, including COVID-19 efforts and strengthening of Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, according to the US State Department spokesperson.

"The Secretary looks forward to meeting Minister Jaishankar during his visit, and to discussing a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, enhanced UN and multilateral cooperation, and a range of other shared regional security and economic priorities," the spokesperson said.

"External Affairs Minister will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US," said the ministry statement.

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar`s interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders.

On Sunday, EAM Jaishankar landed in New York, as part of his weeklong US visit, to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday New York. Ambassador of India to the UN TS Tirumurti received EAM Jaishankar on his first visit to New York after India entered the UN Security Council.

"Privilege to receive External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his first visit to New York after #India entered the UN #SecurityCouncil on 1 January 2021," Ambassador Tirumurti tweeted.

The US has already announced that it is going to distribute 80 million vaccines from its stockpile to countries in need. With India hit badly by the second Covid wave, efforts of New Delhi will focus on getting the maximum and also looking for tie-ups with vaccine developers to produce in India.

US has a stockpile 60 million Astra Zeneca vaccine doses and also Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The US is playing a lead role in assisting India`s fight against the COVID-19 virus. It has already provided large oxygen plants, concentrators, critical medicines like Remdesivir and also raw materials for vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing Covishield.

US is also backing India sponsored proposal on TRIPS waiver at the WTO. The TRIPS waiver aims to increase global vaccine production in order to take on the challenge of vaccinating the poorest of the poor and save lives.

In October last year, India and South Africa, along with 57 members of WTO proposed a waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS agreement for prevention, containment, and treatment of the coronavirus. EAM Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken in early May in London during G7 Foreign Minister`s meeting.

(With ANI Inputs)