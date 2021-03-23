India will lose independence again: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre over farm laws

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the occasion of 'Shaheed Diwas' on Tuesday (March 23) alleged that the Centre’s new farm laws will only benefit corporate houses and claimed that if such conditions persist, the country will ‘lose’ its independence again.

Addressing a public meeting at Mawana near Meerut, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made the statement slamming the Centre. “These three central laws will ruin the country,” Yadav alleged.

Referring to the arrival of the British East India Company, Yadav said that people aware of the nation’s history know how a trading firm ended up becoming the government of India, PTI reported.

“Just a law was enacted and the company became the government,” he said.

Hinting at the movement against the exploitation of farmers by the East India Company, Yadav said a similar fight is needed at present. Yadav also unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Dhan Singh Gurjar in Meerut.

Meanwhile, farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the three new farm laws for more than 100 days now. The protests reached Delhi borders on November 26, 2020.

