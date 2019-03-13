हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushma Swaraj

India won't escalate situation with Pakistan, but won't take Pulwama as its destiny: Sushma Swaraj

In an address at a think tank on Modi government's foreign policy, she said Pakistan was worried that India would escalate the situation and she was contacted by a number of foreign ministers over it.

India won&#039;t escalate situation with Pakistan, but won&#039;t take Pulwama as its destiny: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said she conveyed to several countries post the Pulwama attack that India will not escalate the situation with Pakistan but if there is any other terror attack from that country, then it will not remain silent.

In an address at a think tank on Modi government's foreign policy, she said Pakistan was worried that India would escalate the situation and she was contacted by a number of foreign ministers over it.

"I used to receive calls from foreign ministers who used to first condole the Pulwama attack, then express their solidarity and then they used to softly say that we think India will not escalate the situation," she said.

"To which I used to reply that no, I assure you India will not escalate the situation but if there is any other terror attack then we will not remain silent as we cannot say Pulwama as our destiny," she said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated the strike by attempting unsuccessfully to target Indian military installations. However, the IAF thwarted its plans. 

The Indian strike on the JeM camp 12 days after the terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Sushma SwarajPakistanPulwama attackPulwama terror attack
