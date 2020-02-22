IndiaKaArth: Amit Shah-Sudhir Chaudhary bonhomie enthralls audience at Arth festival

New Delhi: The camaraderie between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary enthralled hundreds of spectators who were attending the three-day long cultural festival Arth at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (February 22, 2020).

''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' slogan reverberated in the stadium as Zee News Editor welcomed the Home Minister in the event. While the two shared the stage, Home Minister Shah praised Sudhir Chaudhary as a ''well-known journalist in India'' and thanked Zee News for organising an event like Arth to promote India's culture

Responding to that, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary whole-heartedly thanked Shah for giving his precious time to attend the Arth cultural festival and shared the same on social networking site Twitter.

Thank you Shri @AmitShah for supporting @arth_live to promote India’s culture and heritage. Your presence made this evening very special. It was very heartening to see the energy of the young audience and how they welcomed you. https://t.co/Fc3gCIq3fR — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) February 22, 2020

Shah, in his opening statement, said that he appreciated the effort of Zee News for understanding the importance of Indian culture and promoting it. He said, ''I appreciate the effort of Zee News which is taking step towards uplifting Indian culture rather than just focusing on commercialisation,'' adding, '' We all should take the responsibility of promoting our culture. exists in our culture. I believe that the solution to a lot of worldly problems exists in our culture.''

Addressing the gathering, Shah further said, ''More events like ‘Arth’ are needed to promote and strengthen India's culture.''

Shah who was running short of time promised Sudhir Chaudhary that he will attend the third edition of Arth cultural festival and said, ''I want to assure you all that I will attend the third edition of Arth festival. I hereby announce that I credit my time to your account.''

Stressing on the importance of Indian language, Shah said, ''India is the only geo-cultural country in the world. India has several dialects and languages, probably the maximum in the world. These are a sign of our heritage. I call upon the youth to use their local dialect in their conversations and keep it alive.''

The Arth festival is being organised with the objective to discover, celebrate, promote and preserve India's culture and its ancient tradition and values and the festival is witnessing the participation of scholars, philosophers, writers, artists and craftsmen of India.