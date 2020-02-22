IndiaKaArth: Home Minister Amit Shah hails Zee News for promoting India's culture, says more events like Arth needed

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the second day of three-day-long Arth cultural festival and said that the best way to understand Indian culture is through our own language. He added that we should preserve our language and should be proud of it.

Shah further assured of attending the third edition of Arth festival and said, ''I promise to attend the third edition of Arth festival, says Home Minister Amit Shah,'' adding, ''Events like ‘Arth’ needed to promote and strengthen India's culture.''

During his short address, Amit Shah also praised Zee News for working in the best interest in Arth festival event and said, ''a news channel working towards the upliftment of our culture is laudable.''

Arth cultural festival commenced on Friday (February 21) after Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra the inaugurated the event. The Arth festival is organised with the objective to discover and celebrate India's culture and tradition.

Prior to Amit Shah, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addressed the event. Actress Mandira Bedi and Premanka Goswami also took part in the event and voiced her thought about India's tradition and culture.

During the inauguration ceremony, Subhash Chandra welcomed the participants and said that 'Arth' will soon become a platform which the whole world will look at and will help in reducing the tension and removing the difference among people. He added that saying this is the platform of Indian culture and anyone can put forth their views here.

Founder of 'Earth' Shreyasi Goenka also participated in the event and told Zee News that the foundation of this festival was laid to give a special on the youth of the country. She said, "The purpose behind this initiative is to connect with our roots in culture, tradition along with history and civilization," adding "It is a dialogue between tradition and modernity. Through this festival, we have been working to connect the society with Indian culture for the past several years." Punit Goenka (MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) also took part in the event on Saturday.

The three-day Arth festival, which commenced today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, will continue till February 23.