IndiaKaArth: India's multi-regional culture festival ‘ARTH’ begins today

NEW DELHI: The second edition of India's first multi-regional culture festival ‘Arth’ will commence from Friday (February 21, 2020) in the national capital. The three-day event (February 21, 22 & 23, 2020) is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. During the event, several prominent personalities from different spheres of the country will be exchanging their views on a wide variety of subjects.

The event showcases India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and inspires millions to travel and experience the intricately woven culture of the country. The second edition of the Arth festival will witness distinguished panelists giving keynote lectures, holding discussions on culture, religion, our ancestral roots, mythology and the country's rich cultural legacy, besides an array of mind-boggling workshops.

The festival brings together some of the most celebrated and respected scholars, intellectuals, journalists, authors, performers, artists and Members of Parliament for a common cause - India. The three-day festival focuses on literature, culture, society, traditions, history and art.

