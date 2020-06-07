IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi; Congress still doing politics, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the timely decision taken by PM Modi played an important role in curbing the spread of coronavirus while addressing at the IndiakaDNA e-conclave on Sunday.

Speaking on how he managed the administration system in UP during the coronavirus pandemic, Yogi said, ''In UP we followed the instructions of PM Modi to keep coronavirus infection under check. We started preparations against coronavirus in March.'' He added, ''PM Modi made us aware of the threats of coronavirus and guided us to prepare for the pandemic.''

He further also informed that the Uttar Pradesh government has released the guidelines on Unlock 1.0 and have limited things accordingly. He stressed that the movement of people should be restricted in the Delhi-NCR region.

Speaking on the work done by his government during pandemic, Yogi said, evacuated around 1,500 stranded students from Kota.