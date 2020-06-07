हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IndiaKaDNA Conclave

#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi; Congress still doing politics, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the timely decision taken by PM Modi played an important role in curbing the spread of coronavirus while addressing at the IndiakaDNA e-conclave on Sunday.

#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi; Congress still doing politics, says CM Yogi
Play

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the timely decision taken by PM Modi played an important role in curbing the spread of coronavirus while addressing at the IndiakaDNA e-conclave on Sunday.

Speaking on how he managed the administration system in UP during the coronavirus pandemic, Yogi said, ''In UP we followed the instructions of PM Modi to keep coronavirus infection under check. We started preparations against coronavirus in March.'' He added, ''PM Modi made us aware of the threats of coronavirus and guided us to prepare for the pandemic.''

He further also informed that the Uttar Pradesh government has released the guidelines on Unlock 1.0  and have limited things accordingly. He stressed that the movement of people should be restricted in the Delhi-NCR region.  

Speaking on the work done by his government during pandemic, Yogi said,  evacuated around 1,500 stranded students from Kota.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
IndiaKaDNA ConclaveYogi AdityanathDNA ConclaveUP CM Yogi AdityanathYogi Adityanath on DNA
Next
Story

Ladakh standoff: India asks China to reduce mobilisation of troops at LAC
  • 2,46,628Confirmed
  • 6,929Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M17S

#IndiaKaDNA Yogi Adityanath on tablighi jamaat